BRONX, NY (WFSB) - Fotis Dulos has been declared dead, according to his attorney, two days after attempting to commit suicide.
Dulos, accused of killing his estranged wife, had been in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx since Tuesday.
Attorney Norm Pattis said Dulos' family had flown in from Greece to see if they could harvest his organs.
Farmington police said Dulos' body will be taken to the Manhattan Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of his death.
Pattis released a statement after his death saying, “Mr. Dulos was tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. Now he has been executed. We remain committed to demonstrating he did not murder Jennifer.”
Jennifer Farber Dulos' family released a statement after his death saying, "This is a horrific tragedy all around. Please respect the privacy of the families and loved ones involved."
State police executed a search warrant at Fotis Dulos' house in Farmington on Wednesday, the day after an attempted suicide.
A motion filed at court on Thursday stated during the search warrant, a note was found written by Fotis Dulos.
The documents stated Dulos declared his innocence in the note and that his lawyers have the evidence to prove he had nothing to do with the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos.
The note is currently in the custody of police and the motion was asking to court to preserve it and any other evidence recovered in the search warrant.
Fotis Dulos attempted to take his own life on Tuesday, officials said.
Fotis Dulos was brought to the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY to receive treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Pattis and his client's family from Greece arrived there on Thursday.
Before the suicide attempt, Fotis Dulos had been under strict house arrest at his Jefferson Crossing home. He was charged three weeks ago with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Channel 3 saw police on the scene with flashlights Wednesday night as they looked for evidence that might help them find Jennifer Dulos.
The day before, police said they found Fotis Dulos unresponsive in a running car in his garage.
Farmington police called it a suicide attempt by carbon monoxide poisoning.
It remains unclear if he left a note.
Meanwhile, a memorial outside of the Jefferson Crossing property continues to grow.
"Made the sign of the cross, hoping that someone finds [Jennifer Dulos] or [Fotis Dulos] says something," said Lora Rodriguez of Wolcott.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24.
Investigators believe she was brutally attacked in her New Canaan home after she dropped her five children off at school.
Fotis Dulos has long maintained his innocence.
Pattis said he will continue to fight to maintain his client's innocence.
(3) comments
Typo- snuffed* himself
I have posted this before but I do not understand why he was not remanded after the murder and kidnapping charge. I live in NY so I don’t know if they have unlimited bail in CT or what but there should have been better judgement used to preserve the key suspect.
Please help me understand. I just think it is poor judgement on the state and the judge.
Guess CT needs bail reform like NY does.
Who is surprised that he sniffed himself? Not me!
One down, two to go.
