HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An attorney and friend of a man accused of killing his estranged wife is expected in court on Friday for a different case.
Kent Mawhinney is scheduled to face a judge in Hartford for a sexual assault charge that involves his own estranged wife.
The victim told police she was afraid for her life and that Mawhinney took out a $750,000 life insurance policy with him as the beneficiary.
Police granted her a protective order, which they said he violated when Fotis Dulos tried to arrange a meeting between her and Mawhinney.
Mawhinney would later be arrested in connection with the disappearance and suspected murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos, Fotis Dulos' estranged wife.
He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, along with Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis.
Fotis Dulos, who was charged with felony murder, was declared dead on Thursday after a suicide attempt on Tuesday.
