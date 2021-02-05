HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Attorney General William Tong is calling for penalties against Eversource over its handling of Tropical Storm Isaias.
On Friday, Tong said an investigation by his office found the company failed ratepayers.
When it comes to potential penalties, Tong said he's open to options, but specifically he wants money to go back to ratepayers to cover expenses for lost food and medicine due to extended power outages.
However, he said Eversource did get $24 million from ratepayers to upgrade its communication systems, but still had problems.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority continues its contested case, a trial-like proceeding, to review how Eversource and United Illuminating handled Isaias.
Tong asked for this after ratepayers had to wait as long as a week to get their power back.
He said his investigation found a few things, like that Eversource was not prepared for the storm. He also said the investigation showed the company should have had more crews lined up, and that their communication system failed, making it difficult for Eversource to talk, even with coworkers and public officials.
Tong also said more should be expected from a company overseeing the state’s electrical grid.
“If I told you, you were going to sell a product everybody’s needs, and that you are going to have a monopoly on that product, and that I was going to guarantee you were going to make money, you would take that deal all day long, the exchange for that is that they're there for us,” Tong said.
The Attorney General said he is still reviewing United Illuminating’s response. He said they also had problems, but Eversource’s failures were much bigger.
