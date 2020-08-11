HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Attorney General continues to call for actions to hold Eversource and United Illuminating accountable for, what he says, “their failed storm response.”
In a motion, Attorney General William Tong is demanding that the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) “open a contested case and prudence review-- legal proceedings which would enable the Attorney General to make the strongest claims on behalf of ratepayers and the state; seek fines, penalties and injunctive relief; and oppose the utilities’ requests for profits and reimbursement of storm-related costs.”
Last week, PURA agreed to open an investigation to examine the measures that Eversource and United Illuminating "took in preparation for this storm, which caused widespread power outages and lengthy service restoration timelines, as well as reasons behind the clear misstep in response."
Additionally, as part of PURA’s investigation, Tong is asking for the companies to provide detailed information regarding their storm preparation and management.
Tong said he filed a motion last Thursday that urged PURA to expand its investigation to “allow for the strongest and swiftest possible penalties,” but PURA denied that motion.
He’s now seeking reconsideration of that denial.
