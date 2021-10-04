HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut's top law enforcement leader wants the viral challenges to end.
In a letter, Attorney General William Tong hopes TikTok’s CEO will make some changes, and visit Connecticut for a meeting.
While TikTok has been denouncing some of the challenges, Tong says it’s not enough, saying the fact behavior stemming from a challenge caused the closure of one of our schools proves his point.
He's calling on the app to really take a look at itself and make some serious changes.
"The volume of what we were seeing was larger and faster than any other year that we've opened school,” said Kerri-Lynn Major, assistant principal at New Britain High School.
It's been a few weeks since New Britain High School leaders moved to shut down the school for a day.
This came after behavior stemming from a viral TikTok challenge encouraging stealing school property, vandalism and other dangerous behavior.
“My concern is not just one school or one teacher or one group of people are attacked, that's bad enough. But you can imagine how this can spiral out of control and lead to larger violence,” Tong said.
With word of a "slap a teacher challenge" coming, Tong said enough is enough, and wants TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to meet him, educators and parents to know the impact these challenges have.
While it's in part because of physical safety, he knows the impact these challenges and all of social media have on youth.
"Promote bad body image, depression, self-harm. And that's really scary for parents like me who have teenage kids. That these platforms, which started out as seeming kind of harmless, can lead to destructive and very harmful behaviors,” Tong said.
It’s a point the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents agrees with.
"Everyone knows students at that age, developmentally, are so influenced by their peers,” said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.
In his letter, Tong also asked for Chew and his team to make changes to ensure all harmful trends stay off the app.
"It's not enough for them to say, ‘hey, we just host a platform here, it's a technological tool that people use. We're not responsible for the content.’ That's bologna,” Tong said.
Tong is expecting to hear back from TikTok shortly, and is also expecting them to take up his offer to come to Connecticut.
