WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A push continues on Thursday to protect people and the environment from a toxic chemical found in everyday products.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong scheduled a news conference in Windsor about the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
Stream the news conference at 11 a.m. here.
PFAS, a firefighting foam, recently leaked into the Farmington River from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and it prompted officials to take action.
The leak came from a private hangar at the airport.
The foam eventually found its way into a sewer line.
The chemical was developed years ago, but it's still around.
In addition to suppressing fire, PFAS is used in fabric softener, some detergents and stain-resistant carpet cleaners.
The concern is that it causes cancer.
Tong joined more than 20 other attorneys general from across the country to urge passage of federal legislation that addresses PFAS contamination.
The law would include new reporting requirements for the chemical, limitation on its usage and include remediation funding.
Tong said he's also hosting a listening session in Windsor to discuss possible future action to protect public health and the environment.
His event happens at 11 a.m. at the Windsor Boat Ramp.
