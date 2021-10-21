HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s Attorney General William Tong has joined 23 other attorneys general in a petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), asking it to remove toxic heavy metals that are found in infant and toddler foods.
“As a father of three, I’ve purchased a lot of baby food over the years. I trusted that food was safe for my kids. Now we’ve learned that some of the food we assumed was safe contains toxic metals, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury. The Food and Drug Administration is responsible for ensuring the safety of our food supply and has an obligation to act quickly to protect infants and toddlers from this unacceptable toxic exposure,” Tong said in a statement on Thursday.
The petition, a press release from Tong said, is in response to a “rising alarm about the health hazards posed by dangerous heavy metals in these foods, and the failure of baby food brands and their suppliers to aggressively reduce these hazards.”
The press release cites a report that was published in February of this year by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight and Reform Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, which stated that high levels of toxic heavy metals, like arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury, were found in baby food sold by at least four of the nation’s largest manufacturers.
The petition calls on the FDA to:
- Propose science-based, achievability-focused interim limits for inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury in relevant categories of infant and toddler foods
- Propose a lower limit for inorganic arsenic in infant rice cereal than that currently set forth in FDA guidance
- Instruct all baby food manufacturers to test their finished products for toxic heavy metals
“Though the FDA does set limits on toxic metals in other consumable products — like bottled water, juice, and candy — the agency has failed to adequately regulate baby food, and has, so far, only established just one action level for one type of heavy metal (inorganic arsenic) in one type of baby food product (infant rice cereal). This lack of oversight comes despite the fact that the FDA has concluded that babies’ and young children’s smaller body sizes and metabolisms make them more vulnerable to the harmful neurotoxic effects of these metals,” the press release said.
The petition can be found by clicking here.
(1) comment
These are FDA approved foods. It's only a small amount of arsenic. Don't you trust the science?
