NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With attacks against Asian Americans on the rise in the country, one Connecticut city is standing up and saying enough.
On Thursday afternoon, Attorney General William Tong joined New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and community members from all different beliefs and backgrounds, standing together in support of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
The groups have been increasingly targeted across the country, with nearly 3,800 reported incidents nationwide in the last year.
Just last week, six Asian American women were killed in a mass shooting in Georgia.
“As Asian Americans, we are largely invisible in the national conversation about race and racism and hate and discrimination, and it takes a 150 percent increase in hate crimes and bias related incidents against Asian Americans to finally have this conversation,” Attorney General William Tong said.
Speaking through a translator, Ketkeo Rajachack, who owns a Laotian restaurant on Temple Street recalled how she was mugged last summer and that her car along with an employee's were bashed in back in April during the early months of the pandemic.
"She opened this restaurant bridge our communities, stop the indifference of what you see and we're not really so different," said Samson Sou, Rajachack's interpreter.
While those incidents weren't considered hate crimes, and New Haven says it hasn't seen any reported, the recent attacks are hitting close to home.
On Sunday in New York City, three Asian Americans were attacked and those attacks are being investigated as possible hate crimes.
"Attacks like this against one person, or a group of people in Georgia, they have an impact on a whole community, and we need to understand as a large community can stand up with them," said Steven Ginsburg, Anti-Defamation League.
Those who gathered in New Haven on Thursday say that's exactly what they intend to do.
"We are not a virus. We are your neighbors, classmates, teachers, students. We're doctors, nurses, patients, business owners, employees, customers, and yes, we are American," said Christine Kim.
One resident says the next step is to organize Asian American and Pacific Islander in New Haven, so they have a collective voice and support system. That's something they're working on getting off the ground.
