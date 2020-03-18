HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut is cracking down on price gouging.
The Attorney General says 120 complaints have come in from people who have seen very high prices for things like hand sanitizer.
Now, the Attorney General is investigating this and has a warning.
Because of COVID-19, hand sanitizer is in big demand and people are taking advantage of that. Some stores are charging ridiculously high prices and some individuals are hoarding these things and selling them on line.
Normally, it’s a free market and people can charge whatever they like, but because the governor has declared a state of emergency, price gouging necessary items can be illegal.
“This is a time for us to come together and to help each other and it’s never ok to take advantage of your neighbors and your community, but unfortunately, we are seeing that across the state. It’s not limited to one part of the state, but we are seeing hand sanitizer for prices far beyond what we would normally see,” said William Tong, CT Attorney General.
Those who are caught can face fines in the thousands of dollars.
Tong says he wants to hear from people and encourages those with complaints to let his office know.
