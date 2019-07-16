(WFSB) – Outrage continues days after a President Trump tweet-storm.
On Tuesday night, the House voted to officially condemn the president for what they’re calling “racist comments” against four minority congresswomen.
That outrage is being felt in Connecticut and the attorney general has now gotten involved.
During the campaign, William Tong vowed to fight the Trump administration and he’s doing it again.
He held a press conference explaining how a tweet, like the one President Trump put out, is dividing the country.
“Such an extraordinarily aggressive, racist and hateful attack,” Tong said.
Attorney General William Tong held a press conference condemning the series of tweets from President Trump where he told four Democratic lawmakers to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four are U.S. citizens, and three were born in the country.
“He’s taken a meat cleaver to this country, separating us from each other, putting on one side, people he believes are ‘real Americans,’ and others that he does not on the other side,” Tong said.
Tong taking on President Trump is not new. In less than a year, he’s objected to a citizenship questions on the census, the border wall, and ICE raids.
Meanwhile, in the nation’s capital, the House passed a resolution condemning President Trump’s tweets.
“Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republic, should join us in condemning the President’s racist tweets,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi.
The president continues to defend what he wrote. He says in another tweet, “It’s my opinion they hate our country. And that’s not good. It’s not acceptable.”
Many have asked Republicans to take a stand and decide if the tweets were racist.
“Well, the president’s not a racist. The president’s not a racist and I think the tone of all of this is not good for the country,” said Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
On social media there’s a split response from citizens.
