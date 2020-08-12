WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) - As Eversource and United Illuminating continue to get called out for their handling of tropical storm Isaias, Connecticut's attorney general wants more than just answers.
Attorney general William Tong called out the power companies for how they handled tropical storm Isaias.
Tong wants these companies to give money back to any customers who lost food or medications due to the outages.
"Just do the right thing," Tong said Wednesday. "You guys weren't ready. Eversource and UI - you weren't ready. People are throwing out tons and tons and tons of food that they need to live. So help them out!"
Eight days after tropical storm Isaias, Keith Sipes is still making grocery runs to replace food that had gone bad. And he's far from the only one.
"A good $50, $60 worth of meat that we lost,' Sipes said.
"Two days before the storm, we went grocery shopping," Denise Rogers of Rocky Hill said. "We got about $200 worth of food and we lost it all."
Whether that means giving money to customers or reducing rates moving forward, Attorney General Tong is working with the public utility regulatory authorities investigation to make sure these electricity companies are held accountable
"We're going to push the utilities as hard as we possibly can," Tong said. "And that's why I pushed PURA yesterday. I want to make sure that the state, the attorney general has every legal tool available to us, and every possible remedy or relief needs to be on the table."
