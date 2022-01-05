(WFSB) - Now that residents are scrambling to get a COVID test, a top Connecticut attorney warns that price gouging could become an issue.

Attorney General William Tong says they have received 750 COVID-19 related complaints about price gouging. The state is urging people to report any suspicious prices.

Tong says those caught exploiting the pain and panic of an emergency for personal profit will be held accountable.

"People should be careful and keep an eye out not just for price gouging but for potential bootleg test kits that people might buy them or procure them in some other way, and then try to sell them at the black market, or sell them at the back of their car," Tong says.

