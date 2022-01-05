(WFSB) - Now that residents are scrambling to get a COVID test, a top Connecticut attorney warns that price gouging could become an issue.
Attorney General William Tong says they have received 750 COVID-19 related complaints about price gouging. The state is urging people to report any suspicious prices.
Tong says those caught exploiting the pain and panic of an emergency for personal profit will be held accountable.
"People should be careful and keep an eye out not just for price gouging but for potential bootleg test kits that people might buy them or procure them in some other way, and then try to sell them at the black market, or sell them at the back of their car," Tong says.
How to tell if your COVID test kit really works:
Connecticut residents picked up COVID tests at various distribution sites on Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.