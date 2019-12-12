HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An attorney for the estranged husband of a missing woman asked the Supreme Court to overturn a gag order on Thursday.
Attorney Norm Pattis said the gag order is making it hard to defend his client, Fotis Dulos.
A hearing was held on Thursday morning.
Fotis Dulos was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan.
Pattis said the gag order restricts him or anyone else connected to the case, including lawyers, from publicly saying anything about the credibility of the victim, witnesses or any other trial participants.
Pattis also said the order is unfair because the public can only hear one side of the story.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared back in May. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Police arrested Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend at the time, Michelle Troconis, in connection with the case.
State police officials told Channel 3 back in September that a lot of evidence in the case has yet to be presented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.