FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A judge dismissed the divorce case between Fotis Dulos and his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos.
The dismissal of the case was just a formality as state law dissolves a marriage when one party dies.
In the meantime, Attorney Norm Pattis hopes to keep Dulo's murder case alive when he returns to court on Friday.
Dulos was facing charges that he murdered his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, when he killed himself.
Now, his lawyer Norm Pattis, hopes to keep the case going without Dulos, but he knows that it’s a long shot.
All of this is happening as the fight continues over Dulos’ Farmington home.
Pattis appeared on the Chaz and AJ show on 99.1 PLR on Tuesday morning, vowing to fight for Dulos.
Dulos died by suicide last Thursday, but Pattis wants to continue fighting charges that he murdered Jennifer.
The case is due back in Stamford court on Friday. Pattis wants to make Dulos’ estate the defendant and while this is common in civil cases, Pattis recognizes it’s a long shot in criminal court.
Fotis Dulos was also charged with interfering in the search for Jennifer, who was last seen in May.
Monday, Dulos’ family released a statement maintaining his innocence.
The family said in part, “We feel devastated that a man, on 52 years of age, found himself in a dead-end where he saw taking his own life as the only way to be granted peace.”
In the meantime, the legal fight continues to take shape over what will happen over the Jefferson Crossing mansion.
Attorneys for Fotis Dulos and for the Farber family both filed motions late last week to create an estate for Dulos. Both sides are arguing over who should maintain the home.
A judge has appointed West Hartford realtor Robert Giuffria for the job, but on Tuesday, Attorney Michael Habib filed a motion on Dulos’ behalf asking that Giuffria be removed.
The reason for that filing was because of pictures of the Farmington home, showing damage caused by emergency personnel, trying to rescue Dulos. Giuffria released the pictures to the media on Monday.
“A motion will be filed today to oust him in favor of someone with a modicum of respectability,” Pattis said on the Chaz and AJ show.
Pattis objected to the release of the pictures, as did Habib, saying Giuffria has, “ulterior motives for self-gain, self-promotion, and self-dealing if permitted to continue in the role of Receiver.”
Habib has also accused Giuffria of owing money to Dulos. Giuffria denied the claims and he doesn’t think he should be removed.
“It’s not very difficult, but it needs to be done, and as far as I know, we’re still under order to take car of the house,” Giuffria said.
Channel 3 reached out to Pattis and Habib, but got no response. Farber’s attorney declined and interview.
What is stopping Pattis from presenting exculpatory evidence to the public and clearing Dulos? Nothing. Why would he need the state to continue to press charges in order for him to exculpate his client? This is nonsense.
