FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- As the two-week search for Jennifer Dulos continues, state police have been seen bouncing around several high-end properties owned by her estranged husband.
Most recently on Friday, detectives were seen on Jefferson Crossing, where Jennifer once lived with Fotis.
The scenes have been very active, as detectives are being very methodical in the investigation.
One of the biggest developments over the past 24 hours is Fotis’ girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who was seen at her lawyer’s office on Thursday where she sat down with detectives and the state’s attorney.
She and Fotis have been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and hindering an investigation.
While Fotis remains behind bars, Troconis posted her bond on Monday.
“She gave a videotaped interview, so that would indicate to anybody that there was a confession and that she gave evidence as to what she saw, heard and did,” said Attorney Ryan McGuigan, who has experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.
He said Troconis’ interview on Thursday could speed up the investigation.
Although sources have said this is a homicide investigation, state police have yet to officially classify it as one.
McGuigan said that’s because finding a body or part of a body is the most critical piece of evidence.
However, if one is not found, it’ll be more difficult for the prosecution.
“They’re just going to have to have a probate, you’ll have to have a court find that she’s deceased,” McGuigan said.
