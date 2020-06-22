NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven attorney says a client with collapsed lungs is being house near prisoners with the coronavirus.
The attorney representing Marcus Price says his client should be serving two years on a drug charge, but he and his family feel based on his health history, it could end up being a death sentence.
“With his case, his lungs being collapse if he catches it, what happens? Then we’d never see him again,” said Roberta Durant, Price’s sister.
Roberta Durant says she can’t stop thinking about her brother who’s now been isolated at Robinson Correctional Institute in Enfield, a prison that’s seen 70 inmates test positive for COVID-19.
“According to the prison protocol, they have to isolate the individuals who are presenting symptoms and also people who’ve been exposed,” said Attorney John Cirello.
Attorney John Cirello says Price suffered collapsed lungs two years ago following a motorcycle accident.
After getting arrested on drug charges in November, he started serving his sentence in January.
Earlier this month, he was tested twice for the coronavirus and while his results came back negative, his attorney says he’s still in that same building where other COVID-19 patients are being housed.
“You have a high concentration of people who have COVID-19 in the prison system and we’re exposing him to that,” Cirello said.
While the Department of Correction has not yet responded to our request for comment about this specific case, information posted on the department's website shows that as of Monday afternoon, there are 9 symptomatic offenders in Connecticut prisons, with 169 inmates at Robinson who have tested positive, but show no symptoms.
The Department of Correction has taken steps to lower the risk for offenders. In addition to testing inmates regularly, former Commissioner Rollin Cook authorized a new policy back in April, allowing furloughs of up to 45 days for offenders that meet certain conditions.
The department also released offenders with certain underlying health issues.
Cirello wanted Price to be put on house arrest or furloughed to finish his sentence later, but last week, a judge dismissed his motion.
“Some other way having him removed from prison, in order to prevent him from turning a two-year sentence to a death sentence,” Cirello said.
Cirello argues New Haven Rabbi Daniel Greer, convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager at his Yeshiva, was released on bond pending his appeal and put on house arrested, citing his age and health conditions.
He adds these are difficult times, with difficult decisions to be made and he says the Department of Corrections is trying to do the best it can, but the family feels judges need to be aware of these situations.
“I don’t think it’s fair to expose him or have him in there, worrying about if he’s going to catch it or if he’s going to die. He’s scared and we’re scared too,” Durant said.
Channel 3 reached out to the Department of Corrections for a comment, but did not hear back.
