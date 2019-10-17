NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Attorneys for Joshua Komisarjevsky, one of the two men convicted in the 2007 Cheshire home invasion case, will ask the state Supreme Court to grant him a new trial.
Komisarjevsky's lawyers say prejudice affected the jury, due to pre-trial publicity.
They also say the state violated a statute requiring the prosecution to disclose to the defense all evidence that might have exonerated him.
Some of that evidence includes police recordings and letters written by co-defendant, Steven Hayes.
Komisarjevsky and Hayes are convicted in the deaths of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters.
Komisarjevsky is charged with capital felony, murder, arson, sexual assault, and other crimes connected to the home invasion and triple homicide.
Are you kidding me? This state will spend money giving this piece of garbage a new trial when he was caught red handed?? They would put Dr. Petit through this again, what about his rights, what about the rights of the women he killed?? Ugh if he gets a new trial I will be sick to my stomach!!
Right - let's see what the State Supreme Court is made of. Perhaps they share the former Governors plight for a second chance society. This guy shouldn't see the light of day for his crimes, whether or not his accomplice feels bad and wants to take it all on himself.
