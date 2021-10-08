HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general is joining 20 other attorneys general to file a complaint against the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Oct. 1 Americans across the country could start seeing slowdowns in mail delivery across the country as early as Friday, when the US Postal Service implements its new service standards.

Attorney General William Tong said the complaint was filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission over the postal service's plan that would delay mail, raise rates and reduce customer service.

Tong said the plan from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is a 10-year plan that makes significant changes.

He and the other attorneys general sent the letter to the commission, which is meant to provide transparency and accountability to the postal service.

“This plan delays mail, raises rates, and dramatically reduces customer service," Tong said. "These unprecedented changes cannot be forced without thorough review and scrutiny by the independent Postal Regulatory Commission. We are demanding a full review—as required by law-- to protect the reliable and efficient service all customers deserve."

The group wrote that the plan virtually transforms every aspect of the postal service, including reworking how it transports mail, overhauling its processing and logistics network, and enacting slower service standards, among other things:

The plan reflects multiple unprecedented changes in the Postal Service’s operations and service, at a time when reliance on the mail remains at historic levels, and states across the country are grappling with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant. Implementing the full breadth of these changes without adhering to the process set forth in section 3661(b) deprives users of the mail of their statutory rights, and undermines public accountability. In addition, failing to seek the Commission’s expert review on such a transformational change upsets the statutory balance established by the [Postal Regulatory Act], deprives the Postal Service of the Commission’s expert recommendations, risks significant errors in the Postal Service’s decision-making, and ultimately harms all who rely on the Postal Service for timely and efficient mail.

This complaint was submitted by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and New York Attorney General Letitia James who were joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Washington.