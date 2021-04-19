HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general is urging the online marketplace "OfferUp" to stop the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
A coalition of 42 attorneys general, including William Tong, raised concerns about the public health risks of the fake cards.
They sent a letter to the company.
“Fake vaccination cards that allow people to misrepresent their vaccination status are a serious threat to public health," Tong said. "Using these cards may result in legal action. Sites like OfferUp need to do their part and remove these fraudulent ads."
The fake cards appear to be official because they include the logos for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health. However, using the cards violates many state laws which provide for injunctive relief, damages, and other penalties for such conduct.
The letter urged OfferUp to:
- Monitor its platform for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards.
- Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards.
- Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.
A copy of the letter can be read here.
