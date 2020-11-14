NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man sustained serious injuries while riding an ATV Saturday night.
Fire officials say it happened around 8 p.m. on Middletown Avenue.
A man had been driving his ATV in a wooded area when he suddenly struck a tree.
First responders were able to safely remove the rider from the woods and transported him to the Trauma Center at Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the North Branford and Regional Water Authority Police.
