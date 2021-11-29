CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for the person involved in an armed carjacking in Cromwell.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms on Berlin Road.
Police say a vehicle had pulled up behind an Audi A4 that was parked at the gas station. The driver of the vehicle got out and stole the Audi at gunpoint.
The driver of the Audi was not injured.
The Audi A4 is colored blue with Connecticut plates BC68105.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cromwell Police at 860-635-2256.
