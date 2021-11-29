Violent crime, police lights (generic)
MGN

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for the person involved in an armed carjacking in Cromwell.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms on Berlin Road.

Police say a vehicle had pulled up behind an Audi A4 that was parked at the gas station. The driver of the vehicle got out and stole the Audi at gunpoint.

The driver of the Audi was not injured.

The Audi A4 is colored blue with Connecticut plates BC68105.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cromwell Police at 860-635-2256.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.