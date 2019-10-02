WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – The final moments of the B-17 plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday morning were captured on audio transmissions with the airport tower.
As the plane went down, and emergency action plan was put into motion in moments.
All hospitals in the area were altered and hundreds of first responders were mobilized.
Channel 3 has learned that 13 people were on board that plane, with three being part of the crew and ten others were passengers who had bought a ticket to experience a piece of history in the air.
A maintenance worker was on the ground was also injured.
One of the first transmissions heard was, “Bradley, we have an emergency on the field, near the fuel depot, a B-17 crashed, fire is seen, no other information is available.”
Another audio transmission heard was, “I’ve got two yellows, two yellows. I’m here at the number 7 truck. One is complaining of feeling light headed, she said she’s gonna pass out. The other has some burns.”
At this time, there are at least seven people who died in the crash.
