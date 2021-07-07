MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Audubon Society said an unknown affliction is killing songbirds in southern, mid-Atlantic, and midwest states.
The organization said the affliction hasn't been reported in Connecticut yet; however, it urged people in the state to take down bird feeders and bird baths as a precaution.
"Whatever is killing birds might be infectious, so we recommend that you stop feeding birds for the time being," the Audubon Society said.
The afflicted birds include Common Grackle, Blue Jay, European starling, American Robin, Northern Cardinal, House Finch, House Sparrow, Eastern Bluebird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, and Carolina Wren.
Symptoms in many of the birds included swollen eyes and crusty discharges. In many of the cases, the birds were immature.
Experts said removing bird feeders won't impact the birds because there's plenty of food available this time of year. They also recommended taking down bird baths and disinfecting them with a 10 percent bleach solution.
They advised people to keep pets away from dead birds. Any dead birds should be handled with disposable gloves and placed in sealable plastic bags before being discarded in the trash. Dead birds can be reported to state environmental officials here.
"We will be taking down feeders at our centers," the Audubon Society said. "We will be monitoring birds that visit the two large water features — at the Milford Point Coastal Center and at Birdcraft Sanctuary in Fairfield — and will take appropriate steps if we see birds showing symptoms or if the affliction is confirmed in Connecticut."
This past May, unusual numbers of dead birds were reported in Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.
The Audubon Society said that if people happen to see a bird with symptoms, they should contact the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for a wildlife rehabilitator. A link can be found here.
