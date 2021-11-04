VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The aunt of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead in a Florida home is remembering him.

Noah Godleski's father and stepmom, both of whom have Connecticut ties, are accused of a horrific case of child abuse.

Noah's maternal aunt, Brittany Palmer, spoke exclusively to Channel 3. She said she’s worried his life may be overshadowed by the horrific events that happened in Florida.

Palmer wants people to know that Noah was a sweet boy and had a very bright future.

"He was such a ray of sunshine," she said.

During the interview, Palmer looked through the dozens of photos she collected of her nephew since he was a newborn.

Whether it was riding bikes, celebrating Thanksgiving, or sharing a joke, Palmer said Noah was full of love.

"He was sick one night and he said, 'Auntie Brittany, will you rock me?', and I said 'Of course I'll rock you'," Palmer said.

He loved the ocean and his care for others was so strong that he wanted to be a firefighter, policeman, or F.B.I. agent when he grew up, according to Palmer.

"He just wanted to save lives," she said.

However, Noah never got the chance.

According to an affidavit, his father, Jason Godleski, forced Noah into an isolated laundry room at their home in Florida for several days and badly beat him.

Godleski and his girlfriend, Samarial Dubose, later left Noah in Florida and drove up to Connecticut.

According to police, Godleski himself reported Noah’s death.

He was days away from turning 13 years old.

Both Godleski and Dubose have been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and failure to report death.

"My goal in life is to change the [Department of Children and Families] system so it’s not a statewide thing. Nationally, they have to check parents," Palmer said.

Palmer said one of Noah’s favorite holidays was Thanksgiving.

As her family navigates this difficult time, she said she'll be remembering him and his bubbly personality on that day. She wants everyone else to as well.

"It’s just so surreal to me. He just didn’t deserve this," Palmer added.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover Noah’s funeral and other expenses.

His funeral will be held this Saturday at 11 a.m.