SAN ANTONIO, TX (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut's women's basketball team is getting its head coach back.
UConn told Channel 3 on Wednesday that coach Geno Auriemma is officially on his way to San Antonio to rejoin the Huskies.
RELATED: UConn women's basketball heads to San Antonio without Geno Auriemma
Auriemma missed the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test.
The team showed no symptoms of being without him, however. The top-seeded Huskies defeated 16-seeded High Point in the first round, 102 to 59, then handled 8th-seeded Syracuse in the second, 83 to 47.
UConn take on 5th seeded Iowa on Saturday in the Sweet Sixteen.
Auriemma told Channel 3 back when he was first tested on March 14 that he did not experience any COVID symptoms.
RELATED: UConn women's basketball to play first NCAA tourney game without head coach after positive COVID test
He also said that he took two tests that day. Just one came back positive.
The positive result also came four days after Auriemma received his second COVID vaccine shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.