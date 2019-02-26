WICHITA, KS (WFSB) - The coach of the University of Connecticut's Women's Basketball Team will miss his second consecutive game.
UConn said coach Geno Auriemma has a stomach virus that will sideline him for Tuesday night's game against Wichita State.
“Based on my doctor’s recommendations, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to stay home and fully recuperate,” Auriemma said. “I look forward to being back on the sideline at 100 percent this weekend.”
UConn said associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over for the time being.
The team is in good hands. Dailey boasts an 8-0 record when Auriemma hasn't been on the floor.
UConn is currently ranked 2nd in the country and leads the season series against Wichita State 1-0.
Tuesday night's game is in Wichita, KS and tips off at 7:30 p.m.
