HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Author of bestselling 2012 novel Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn responded to estranged husband’s attorney’s claim the New Canaan missing mother of five, staged her disappearance.
Author Gillian Flynn responded on Friday to claims that Jennifer Farber Dulos, who was last seen May 24th, had “the imagination, means and motive to disappear."
On June 24th, Farber Dulos’ estranged husband’s attorney, Norm Pattis issued a statement to the media in which he drew parallels between Flynn’s character and Farber Dulos.
We are continuing our investigation of Ms. Dulos’s disappearance, and believe it to be entirely consistent with the evidence to conclude that she was not a victim of foul play at the hands of third parties. Efforts to distance Ms. Dulos from a Gone Girl-type scenario are well-meaning, to be sure. But the fact remains that Ms. Dulos remains accountably “Gone,” and had the imagination, means and motive to disappear.
Flynn responded,
I have been following the story of Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. This situation is so incredibly painful, I can’t imagine what her children, her family, and all those close to her are going through. I am deeply sorry for Jennifer and her loved ones.
I’ve seen in recent coverage that Jennifer’s husband and his defense attorney have put forward a so-called “Gone Girl theory” to explain Jennifer’s disappearance. It absolutely sickens me that a work of fiction written by me would be used by Fotis Dulos’s lawyer as a defense, and as a hypothetical, sensationalized motive behind Jennifer’s very real and very tragic disappearance.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Meanwhile, police continue to search multiple towns for any trace of Jennifer Dulos. New Canaan police said they've received 950 tips.
Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, face tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the case.
