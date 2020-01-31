AVON, CT (WFSB) – The man accused of killing his estranged wife was almost feature in a newly publish book.
The book is by an Avon photographer profiling interesting people, but the photographer, Michael Fiedler, pulled Fotis Dulos at the last minute as he was being charged in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.
It was by word of mouth that brought Fiedler and Dulos together, but Fiedler instantly thought Dulos was an interesting man.
It was only once Dulos was arrested that Fiedler began to have questions.
“Part of my job telling people’s stories is constantly looking for interesting people,” Fiedler said.
Fiedler was relying on word of mouth as he searched for interesting subjects for his book, The Working Journal. It was a friendly referral that introduced him to luxury home builder, Fotis Dulos.
“He turned out not to be any ordinary character, that’s for sure,” Fiedler said.
The award-winning photographer knew immediately that he wanted Dulos in his book. It profiled interesting people while they work.
“He was very charismatic, interesting guy, intellectual, super good looking,” Fiedler said.
The two had a couple of meetings at Dulos’ Farmington home in mid to late 2018. Dulos insisted his then girlfriend, Michele Troconis, also be involved.
But then, the two were arrested in June, accused of tampering with evidence in connection with the search for Dulos’ missing wife, Jennifer.
Fiedler, who was preparing the book for publication, immediately decided to pull Dulos from the book.
“He became a very notorious person overnight, and I didn’t know if there would be legal implications of having him in my book,” Fiedler said.
The book was published over the summer. It features people from across the U.S.
Dulos and Troconis would then be charged with tampering again in September. Then, in early January, Dulos was charged with murder.
“It’s kind of startling,” Fiedler said.
Fiedler says the Dulos he met does not seem like the person who could commit murder.
“He was a very charismatic guy, very successful, seemed like he had the world in his finger tips,” Fiedler said.
In his entry for the book, Dulos says he came to the U.S. from Greece to live in a more diverse community. He says he also wanted to help explore the world.
Fiedler says it was important to Dulos that he be seen as successful.
“When I went there to see him, he wanted to express to me that he was like the master mind of this operation,” Fiedler said.
Now Dulos has died and investigators are still trying to find the whereabouts of his estranged wife.
Timing was crucial for Fiedler’s decision. He says he would have left Dulos in the book if that first arrest came after the book was published.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.