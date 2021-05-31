OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - While Mother Nature certainly didn’t provide the ideal weather conditions to enjoy the holiday, boaters, especially fishermen did.
A lot of small craft, basically fishermen going out for stripers today.
One local ramp was packed earlier with lots of empty trailers.
Environmental and local police were on hand to make sure the boats and operators are safe when they venture out.
Rick Lindgren loves to fish. Just ask him.
“Two or three times a week I’m down here, so I do a lot of fishing," Lindgren tells us.
Right now, the stripers are running.
The state DEEP posts a chart at all boat ramps, where today, monitors were on hand checking boats for safety.
“We are targeting, obviously, boating safety for the weekend, but a lot of people fishing on the river and Long Island Sound today," Capt. Keith Williams of the CT Environmental Conservation Police said.
We got underway with the Old Saybrook Police Marine Division and Lt. Jeffrey DePerry.
“Just like the roadway, things come at you fast and you have to be prepared to react to that," says Lt. DePerry.
And react to submerged obstacles, like a tree being towed out of the channel by Capt. Tom Heinsenn with Sea Tow.
Both new and experienced boaters need to follow the channel and not stray outside where their props could hit a submerged rock.
“Some safety issues with new boaters, situational awareness, be aware of their surroundings, make sure they have the safety equipment on board, and up to Coast Guard mandated safety," continued Lt. DePerry.
Whether you’re driving a car or driving a boat, the same rules of the road apply and your blood alcohol content cannot exceed point .08.
Boating under the influence finds a change in your judgement, balance, vision, and reaction time.
The environment plays a role, the sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion, and boating under the influence increases fatigue and susceptibility.
“Wear your life jacket, make sure you have your safety gear. You’ll be all set," added Lindgren.
The state will kick off within a month Operation Dry Water, an intensive boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign.
Additional information on the campaign can be found here.
