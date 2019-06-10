HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, city leaders in Hartford joined law enforcement and state officials to discuss the recent spike in overdose deaths in the capital city.
Just this year, 42 people have died in Hartford from an overdose.
That number is up from 22 this time last year.
Just last week, seven people died from overdoses, including five men within 15 hours of each other.
Hartford police say they're seeing fentanyl present in pill form, mixed with heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.