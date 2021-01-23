WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after a fire over the weekend in West Hartford.
Officials said they responded to Elmfield Street around 10 Saturday night to find a single family home fully involved in fire.
Most of the occupants were able to make it out safely.
Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters say that the family that resides at the residence will have to look for other means of permanent shelter.
Part of Elmfield Street is closed as crews continue to investigate.
