NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are looking into the circumstances surrounding a death that occurred over the weekend.
New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff says that officers responded to an apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Avenue around 11:40 Saturday night for a report of a person that had been shot inside an apartment.
Arriving officials located a 44-year-old New Haven woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
First responders pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Detectives remained on scene during the overnight hours.
The investigation into the woman's death remains ongoing.
