KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking into what led up to a crash Friday in Killingly.
It happened on the 695 on ramp at the I-395 exchange around 6:15 in the evening.
Killingly Fire officials said LifeStar and LifeFlight were requested to the scene, but both were unavailable.
At least two people were taken via ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Further details regarding the collision weren't immediately available.
