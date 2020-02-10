ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bald eagle went missing from a bird rehabilitation center in Ashford and investigators have been notified.
According to the Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education center, the bald eagle named Atka disappeared, but it could not say how.
It asked for all the help it could get.
It did say that the proper authorities were alerted and ground searches were performed.
"If anybody can help spread this to the news or if anybody has a drone it would be appreciated," the center posted to social media. "We are hoping he is out there somewhere. Or if anybody wants to help search the area on foot."
The center said it would later post information about a reward for information leading to Atka's safe return.
