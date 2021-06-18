BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An officer-involved shooting that happened in Bridgeport remains under investigation.

The shooting happened at Main and Catherine streets just before 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The state’s Division of Criminal Justice released surveillance footage on Friday that captured the shooting on camera.

A preliminary report about the incident said FBI agents and Bridgeport officers were attempting a motor vehicle stop on Tuesday night at the intersection of Main and Catherine streets.

The stop was a result of a tip stating the occupants inside a vehicle in that area were in possession of an illegal handgun that they planned to use.

The car was stopped at a traffic signal when officers in five separate unmarked vehicles surrounded it and tried to conduct the traffic stop. The report said four of the five vehicles had lights and sirens activated.

The car in question reversed, backing into a civilian vehicle and the door of an unmarked cruise, causing a Bridgeport officer to be partially wedged between the inside driver's door and frame, the report said.

The suspect’s car then drove toward officers.

That’s when a Bridgeport officer fired a single round at the car. The bullet entered the driver’s door and struck the driver in the upper leg.

The car then crashed into a light pole.

The driver, identified as Dennis Waiters, of Stamford, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The front passenger, identified as Lamaine Heard of Bridgeport, ran from police but was found a short distance from the scene.

Officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun on the floor of the front passenger compartment.

“The Bridgeport State's Attorney's Office is determining whether criminal charges will be lodged against Waiters and Herd,” the report said.

None of the officers involved were wearing body cameras due to them being undercover. The FBI does not require its agents to wear body cameras.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Stamford/Norwalk State's Attorney's Office and the Connecticut State Police.