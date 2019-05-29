NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) -- A horrifying discovery was found at a diner in eastern Connecticut on Tuesday.
Employees at Aero Diner in North Windham said the cardboard dumpster in the back of the building was fine when they left Sunday after 1 p.m.
However, when they returned Tuesday after the holiday, they found a deceased older male dog, along with a “Monster” sweatshirt.
Now they’re wondering who would dispose of a pet, just tossed away like a piece of garbage.
“Even if it died of natural causes, to dispose of it like that instead of a pet that you love is really sad to see,” said eyewitness Delaney Stearns.
Animal Control Officer Joan Lamont and Willimantic police are actively searching for those responsible and said they will face charges.
“We’re hoping that someone in town recognizes the dog and steps forward,” Lamont said.
“It should probably be a medium size dog but it was so emaciated that kind of hard to tell,” said Allysha McEvily, assisted ACO.
Animal control officials said someone must know whose pet it was, adding that they likely didn’t have the means to properly dispose of the animal.
“Usually it’s because of finances. They don’t know what to do when their animal gets sick,” Lamont said.
The animal control Facebook page has more than 200 comments, with mostly outrage.
Animal control asks anyone with information to contact them at 860-465-3087 or ACO@WINDHAMCT.COM.
