CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Cromwell are continuing to search for the person that stole an individual's vehicle at knifepoint.
According to Cromwell Chief of Police Denise Lamontagne, officers received a 911 call just before 3:00 Sunday morning from a man saying that he was assaulted and that his vehicle had been stolen.
It was later determined that a man, armed with a knife, approached the victim and demanded money from him.
An altercation took place and the vehicle took off with both men inside.
The victim eventually jumped from the moving vehicle in order to get away from the suspect.
The suspect then took off in the victim's vehicle and was last seen heading north on Rt. 9.
Chief Lamontagne says that the victim was taken to an area hospital after sustaining several injuries.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, with an olive complexion, bald head, no facial hair, and possibly brown eyes.
He was seen wearing a dark blue track suit with light blue stripes on the arm.
The vehicle is described as a 2013 brown Nissan Altima with Connecticut plates HE9327.
Further details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cromwell Police Department at 860-635-2256.
