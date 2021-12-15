NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Three families, nine people, are now suddenly looking for a new home after a fire early Wednesday morning.
The Ward family, a grandmother, her daughter, and three grandchildren are among the nine thrown out in the pre-dawn cold after a candle fell on the bed.
“That fire was out of control, so fast. We’re just grateful we made it out alive," Linda Ward tells us.
The fire marshal says the room was consumed in a matter of minutes.
“In this case, the woman had woken up. She had been handling the candle. Then, she had left, came back ten minutes later, and, already, the bedroom was on fire," New London Fire Marshal Vernon Skau explained.
“Just uncertainty, not being able to know what I’m going to do for my kids," Yasmin Ward said.
For now, the Red Cross is putting the families up at the Spring Hill Inn.
Yasmin, who’s expecting in April, says her 5 and 9-year-old are asking about Santa Claus.
“This is a bummer, happening so close to Christmas. Normally, we’d be focused on Christmas gifts for the kids. Now, we’re focused on where is our permanent living place going to be," Yasmin says.
Local 1522 of the fire union and the local police union are rallying to help the displaced families out.
“We’re going to have a toy drive this Saturday at Whaling City Ford, 11-3, if anybody wants to drop of any kind of toys, also gift cards or food, because these people will be in a hotel for a while," Joe Nott of Local Fire Union 1522 noted.
Unless someone comes up with an apartment fast.
“My kids need clothes, food now. All of our food is in the apartment," Ward added.
For the time being, the apartments are boarded up.
If you want to help out the families and or the union’s effort with gift cards or gifts, you can head here to learn more.
Local 1522, along with the New London Police Department, will be hosting their holiday toy drive on December 18 at the Whaling City Ford at the corner of Broad and Coleman Street.
Local 1522 plans on setting up a GoFundMe for the families.
