MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Friday’s commute home will be a lot easier and some may feel a bit relieved.
On Thursday, there were plenty of accidents and auto body shops are busy.
Auto body shops are usually busy after a storm and this storm came a bit early.
“When you look at it you can see this is all pushed in, this needs a whole new quarter panel, and if you look at the tire, it’s not sitting proper, it's kicked in, so this has suspension damage. It needs a wheel, a tire,” said Patty Thibodeau, Victor Auto Body Works.
This is the first car towed into Victor Auto Body in Middletown, one of many casualties from Thursday’s storm, the front of the car is worse.
The radiator and other things under the hood are damaged.
“I think this car is going to be totaled,” said Thibodeau.
Thursday's storm packed a punch and was an early one and if you want to avoid what's happening here.
“Rule of thumb, give yourself room. If you need to break you are not going to stop on a dime,” said Thibodeau.
It’s not even winter yet and some are a rough start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.