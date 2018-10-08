WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Autopsy results on the death of a 27-year-old woman in Willimantic were released on Monday.
Angela Martinez-Acevedo's cause of death was listed as "ligature strangulation" and the manner was homicide.
She was found in an apartment on Ash Street last Tuesday.
Julio Cruz-Cabrera, 28, was taken into custody last week and was held on a fugitive from justice.
No other information about the case was released.
Police asked that anyone with information pertinent to the investigation give detectives a call at 860-465-3135 or state police at 860-896-3230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.