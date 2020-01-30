WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The death of a teenager shot and killed by state police was ruled a homicide, according to a preliminary report by the state's attorney's office.
The Middlesex State’s Attorney’s Office released a report on Thursday regarding the results of the autopsy for 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds of the torso and extremities.
Soulemane was shot and killed by state police in West Haven on January 15 following a pursuit.
The pursuit began after Soulemane allegedly stole a car at knife point in Norwalk.
He then got onto I-95 leading police on a high-speed chase into West Haven. During the chase, Soulemane was seen driving on the shoulder and the center median, and ended up hitting two state police cruisers as well.
Police said Soulemane got off at exit 43 and hit another car before troopers boxed him in.
Officers tried tasing him, and police said when Soulemane reached for something, determined to be a knife, that’s when Trooper Brian North fired his gun.
VIDEO: State Police release video of officer-involved shooting in West Haven
Soulemane’s family is calling for Trooper North to be indicted or fired, a press release said.
According to the family, Soulemane suffered from Schizophrenia, which they said “fills the mind with invasive and vile thoughts.”
"Our Mubarak was someone who could light up the room with his genuine smile and open heart. His light was craved by many because he was a respectable, thoughtful and kind human being. Mubarak was the kind of person who would provide shelter for a friend because they had no other place to stay,” his sister Mariyann said in a press release.
RELATED: Family of officer-involved shooting victim speaks out
Trooper North is on desk duty while the investigation plays out, but for the family and the faith leaders, that's not good enough.
The Department of Public Safety and the Division of Criminal Justice have said this will be a transparent investigation.
See the report from the State's Attorney's Office here.
