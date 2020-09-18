HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This weekend’s mild forecast could cost restaurants around the state millions of dollars.
Indoor dining is limited by the state to half capacity because of COVID-19.
With cases rising around the state, that restriction may stick around.
The people Channel 3 spoke with on Friday within the restaurant industry want to be optimistic about customers continuing to eat outside, but said they are preparing for the worst.
Businesses such as Max Burger and others with outdoor seating said their patios have been keeping their businesses afloat this summer. However, they do worry that people won’t want to eat outdoors when the temperature drops.
That could really determine whether some Connecticut restaurants survive the winter. Right now, businesses can only serve 50 percent of their normal capacity inside and that could be a huge problem as temperatures could drop into the 30s this weekend.
Restaurant owners said they are concerned that the daily COVID-19 numbers could prevent Gov. Ned Lamont from lifting the cap on indoor diners.
Overall, the infection rate in our state is less than two percent, which is one of the lowest in the nation. Still, the number of people contracting the virus has risen slowly but steadily in recent weeks.
Lamont admitted that he had not been giving restaurant owners and managers a lot of guidance for how to handle the fall and winter and pledged that that will change very soon.
Jamie Pinto, who manages Max Burger, said people in her industry anxiously await his decisions.
“We just want to make sure that everybody is safe and make sure that our staff feels safe too,” Pinto said.
The governor’s decision will impact so many families no matter in which direction he goes.
