NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines celebrated it’s first 100 days at Tweed Airport in New Haven on Feb. 11.
Since it’s first flight in November, 70,000 passengers have boarded Avelo planes and flown to various Florida destinations.
The company said it will be adding flights to other markets, outside of the Sunshine State.
“That is a big deal for our community, in particular for the variety of jobs, the variety of experience levels. So many people are looking for work in the community and not just a job, but a career and this is a real opportunity for people to capture that,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
In celebration, Avelo Airlines is offering $49 one way tickets to Florida.
Tickets must be bought in the next two weeks, and are only while supplies last.
