(WFSB) - Marvel Entertainment officially released its first trailer for the fourth installment of the Avengers franchise on Friday.
The movie, which it has titled "Endgame," is slated to be released in April.
The trailer features a stranded Ironman and a desperate Black Widow and Captain America all seeking answers following the infamous ending of Avengers: Infinity War.
The trailer wraps up with an appearance from Ant-Man.
Watch it here.
