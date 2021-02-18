(WFSB) - The average person in Connecticut is spending more than $100 more per month for takeout during the pandemic, according to a new study.
LendingTree said it analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from April 2020 to Jan. 2021 to see how Americans' food spending changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Researchers found that in Connecticut, spending on restaurants and takeout increased by 60 percent, from $234 to $375 during the pandemic.
Total food spending in Connecticut, including groceries, restaurants and takeout, increased by 14.5 percent from $1,192 to $1,364.
Nationwide, spending on restaurants and takeout increased by 23.1 percent with households spending an average of $359 on restaurants and takeout.
LendingTree said its study showed that food spending has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it came to spending on restaurants and takeout.
Mississippi, Alabama and Hawaii increased their food spending the most.
Households in the District of Columbia and Kentucky decreased their food spending during the pandemic.
Read more about the study on LendingTree's website here.
(1) comment
So...the restaurants are doing fine, it's the waitstaff that is struggling.
