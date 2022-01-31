HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Average gasoline prices rose in Connecticut for the fifth straight week.
GasBuddy reported that the average price for a gallon of regular gas rose 3.1 cents in Hartford in the last week.
GasBuddy said it surveyed 418 stations in the capital city.
Prices in Hartford are 3.6 cents higher than they were a month ago and $1 more than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Hartford was priced at $3.16 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.75, a difference of 59.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the Connecticut on Sunday was $3.03 per gallon while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.16/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week to average $3.34 per gallon on Monday. The national average was up 6.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports that covered more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
