NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Believe it or not, Election Day is around the corner.
This year, Avery’s Beverages in New Britain is once again using its campaign-inspired drinks to predict the outcome.
They’ve been selling their presidential pop since August.
As of this week, they said the “Trump Tonic” is outselling the “Biden Berry,” 56 to 44 percent.
Avery's says their soda sales have predicted every election since they started making the presidential sodas in 2008.
The company reminds folks not to take it too seriously, as it's all in good fun.
