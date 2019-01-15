NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A local soda company is trying to make people smile during a very difficult situation.
Avery’s Beverages in New Britain has concocted a tasty treat that makes light of the government shutdown.
Avery’s has a long-standing tradition of making fun of every single sort of political situation imaginable.
This week they unveiled their newest product, calling it Shutdown Swill.
To make it, Avery’s started with a blend of orange and blue raspberry flavors which creates an intentionally green liquid.
“We knew we wanted a green soda cause it’s all about the money right so it had to be green for money,” said General Manager Rob Metz.
Shutdown Swill also calls for a lot of citric acid for just the right bitterness.
“If you’re a federal employee, I think you’re a little bit bitter now,” Metz said.
Shutdown Swill is just the latest in a long line of politically themed flavors that Avery’s beverages has churned out over the years.
Anything that’s historic topical in the news we try to jump on it. We did Barack Oberry the John McCream.
Metz says Avery’s began designing Shutdown Swill last week when the situation became the longest shutdown ever.
“All of a sudden this is going to become a historical event we need to find some way to commemorate it,” Metz said.
He added that he hopes the product helps people laugh a little during a very difficult situation.
“When things get silly and overblown we need to poke fun of it a little bit,” Metz said.
Avery’s will offer free bottles of Shutdown Swill to all federal employees as a way to thank them and show them that folks are thinking about them.
They only have 1 of the 3 people responsible for the shutdown on the bottle labels. They should include Pelosi and Schumer if you really want to make people laugh. Thank you again President Trump for trying to make us safe. You have a hard job with the babies who don't even want to try to negotiate.
