NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Avery's Soda is rolling out two distinct new sodas just in time for the 2020 election.
Customers can have their choice of either the Democratic blue 'Biden Berry' or the Republican red 'Trump Tonic'.
The 'Biden Berry' soda is a blueberry mix, which has been affectionately called 'Berry Mixed Up', while the 'Trump Tonic' is a red grape blend and is also affectionately referred to as 'Keep America Grape'.
So far, there have not been any presidential debates or conventions and the New Britain soda shop wanted to bring some zest to this year's election.
Store officials did not elaborate as to when this product will be made available until.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.