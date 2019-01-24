(WFSB) - As Capitol Hill remains at a stalemate over a partial government shutdown, safety is a concern while a charity in Bloomfield steps up to help make sure federal workers have food on the table.
Men and women who work at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks will miss a second paycheck by the end of the week.
Thursday night, aviation workers planned to take action. They said they'll be picketing at the airport.
They said the shutdown is causing safety concerns because they're short staffed, work long hours and are not getting paid.
Some air traffic controllers said they left their jobs at other airports. While that hasn't happened at Bradley, those workers can't be jobless for much longer.
"Air traffic controllers will have to start making some hard decisions on how to support their households," said Bryan Krampovitis, air traffic controller.
Some aviation workers said they're working second jobs. Others have had to take out loans to make ends meet.
They'll be able to bring some groceries home thanks to Foodshare.
The local food bank gave out nearly 1,500 pounds of food on Wednesday night.
Foodshare said it knows that that the need will only grow, so the charity will hand out food twice a week to federal workers for as long as the shutdown lasts.
It said it's an honor to help.
TSA employees told Channel 3 that it's making a big difference.
"My mortgage isn't getting paid, the light bills not getting paid, the groceries aren't getting paid," said TSA employee Joyce. "Thank God for Foodshare for helping out."
"I'd like to just say to actually those people who are helping others, this is the best of humanity and we're thankful," said Arturo, another TSA employee. "We're thankful for that."
Foodshare will be at Bradley again on Thursday.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the government shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.